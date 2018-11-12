Mwasalat’s smart bus project to go live by mid-2019

Conrad Prabhu –

Muscat, Nov 12 –

Mwasalat, the national bus transport operator of the Sultanate of Oman, plans to launch its Intelligent Transport System (ITS) by the middle of next year — an initiative that promises to dramatically enhance the public transport experience for passengers.

Mwasalat CEO Ahmed al Bulushi (pictured) said the project will unleash a wide array of benefits for the public, while enhancing safety and security of bus travel. It will also provide easy access to Mwasalat services via a mobile app, and make available seasonal passes as well.

“Mwasalat working on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) project,” said Al Bulushi. “We will have the first full ITS solution available from mid-2019. This system consists of a passenger information system, vehicle information system, app for passengers, e-ticketing, weekly and monthly packages, tracking and monitoring of buses and coaches. With this technology-based platform, we will make significant advancements from where we are now.”

Importantly, the new system will do away with the need for the driver to collect fares as passengers board the bus. The use of smart cards will be dispensed with as well, and replaced with a mobile app, he said.

Commenting on plans for the growth of the public network, Al Bulushi said the capital region is now almost 90 per cent covered, with the balance 10 per cent planned to be addressed before the end of this year. Also on the cards is the introduction of public transport services in Salalah and Suhar before the end of this year, he said.

Additionally, connectively with Dubai is proposed to be enhanced as well, said Al Bulushi. “We are already operating three daily trips to Dubai. Soon we will sign an agreement with RTA Dubai to have a joint service, which will be beneficial to us from the Expo2020 standpoint, while they will benefit by having smooth connectivity with Oman. This agreement will be signed hopefully before end of this year.” Wholly government owned Mwasalat currently handles around 17,000 passengers on its expanding network every day.

Related