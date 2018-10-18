Local 

Mwasalat’s new trips to Duqm

MUSCAT: The national public bus operator, Mwasalat, announced on Thursday new routes to Al Duqm in Al Wusta Governoarte. The first trip (Muscat-Duqm) for the route 52 will start from Burj Al Sahwa at 07:00 am and reach Duqm at 01:45 pm. The return trip (Duqm-Muscat) will start from Duqm at 06:40 am and will reach Burj Al Sahwa at 01:20 pm. The second trip (Muscat-Duqm-Haima) for the route 102 will start from Burj Al Sahwa at 11:45 am and will reach Duqm at 06:30pm. The return trip (Haima -Duqm-Muscat) for the route 103 will start from Duqm at 12:45 pm and will reach Burj Al Sahwa at 07:45 pm.
The stop station for the two routes 52 and 103 will be the Shell fuel station next to Al Nahdha Accommodations.

