Mwasalat launches branded AC bus stops

Mwasalat has launched two AC bus stops in the Sultanate, in line with the company’s keenness to promote and develop the public transportation services.

Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) has been granted the right to name the AC bus stops with the exclusive rights to promote and advertise within the two stations located on both sides of Sultan Qaboos Street (main street) in Al Khuwair. The advertisement rights for five years was signed between the two parties last year.

Mwasalat will continue provide all facilities to promote the use of public transport buses by establishing more air-conditioned stop stations.

In June 2017, Mwasalat signed an MoU with Lulu Hypermarket to establish a AC bus stop near the Oman Avenues Mall , which will be located along Sultan Qaboos Street. It will also a free Internet service.

