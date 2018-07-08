Mwasalat transports over 2.5m passengers till June

MUSCAT: With a growth rate of 15 per cent, the Omani National Transport Company ‘Mwasalat’ transported more than 2.5 million passengers during the period of January 1 to June 30 on all its internal routes in Muscat and external routes to various governorates of the Sultanate.

The rate is more than 14,000 passengers per day, compared to the same period last year.

In 2017 Mwasalat transported more than 2.2 million on all its routes with approximately 12,000 per day including internal and external routes.

The total number of passengers of the internal route in Muscat Governorate during the last 6 months of 2018 are as follows: the route of (Ruwi-Al Maabela) raised by more than 8,000 passengers, followed by the route (Ruwi-Al Amerat) by more than 4,000 passengers, then (Ruwi-Al Wadi Al Kabir) by more than 3,000 passengers, followed by route (Al Khoudh-SQU-Burj Al Sahwa) more than 24,500 passengers, and the route (Ruwi-Muttrah-Muscat) transported more than 20,000 thousand passengers, and the route (Ruwi-Wadi Adai) which transported more than 95,000 passengers, followed by route (Muscat International Airport-Ruwi Bus Station ) more than 82,000 passengers, the Route (Al Maabela Bus station-Al Maabela South) transferred more than 74 thousand passengers, and then the route (Muscat International Airport-Al Maabela Bus Station ) which transported more than 48 thousand passengers, followed by the Route (Al Mawaleh North-Al Khuwair) transported more than 10,000 passengers, then the Route (Ruwi-Khoula Hospital-Mina Al Fahal) with more than 4 thousand passengers, while the route (Al Athaiba-Bausher) transferred more than 1 thousand passengers, bringing total number of passengers through internal routes in Muscat to 2,367,917 passengers.

For the external routes to the different governorates of the Sultanate and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, the company transported 146,955 passengers.

Transporting more than 25,000 passengers was the highest number of passengers in the history of the company in a day.

On the other hand, in one day the company transferred more than 25,000 being the ‘highest number’ of passengers in 2018 on the first day of Eid al Fitr in the internal routes in Muscat Governorate from June 13 to 18. — ONA

Related