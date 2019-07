MUSCAT, JULY 14 – Mwasalat, the national transport company in the Sultanate, has decided to suspend operations on two routes from July 18.

According to an onlilne statement on Sunday, the decision stems from the company’s initiative to develop and study routes which are more feasible.

“Two routes — Route 42 (Muscat-Barka) and Route 105 (Salalah-Al Mazyouna) — will be suspended temporarily starting July 18, 2019”, Mwasalat said in the statement.

