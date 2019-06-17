Mwasalat to run seven Salalah trips daily

MUSCAT, JUNE 17 – Mwasalat on Monday announced several plans including introduction of a new service in Salalah to coincide with the khareef season. According to a statement from the national transport company, a new route will start from the Salalah Airport, and will run via Sahal Ittin to the City Centre. It will also introduce Salalah Airport – City Centre – Salalah Port route. It will increase the trips from (Muscat – Salalah) and vice versa to be increased from 3 to 7 trips, in a total of 700 seats per day for the two routes (round-trip). As for special offers, there will be a special discount for families and groups reservations, in addition to free tickets for kids under two years.

“The plan comes in parallel with the interest of Mwasalat to spur on tourism and economic movement of the Sultanate by seeking to instil the use of public transport culture, which is considered one of the most prominent features of the progress of modern cities because of its many benefits such as preserving the beauty of the environment and saving time and effort for visitors,” Mwasalat said. For the sake of providing all means of convenience and relaxation for all clients, it will use a modern fleet of buses for intercity routes, with advanced technical specifications tailored in accordance with the requirements of the company and in conformity with the needs of users of long routes.

“Developments are made in terms of space for families and women, the quality of seats and various safety requirements, in addition to free WIFI service.”

