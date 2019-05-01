Mwasalat slashes ticket prices for all routes

Muscat: Mwasalat has reduced the ticket prices for inter-city routes by 20 per cent. Rates for advertising on all buses and taxis have been also slashed by 50 per cent with special packages.

The city bus services in Muscat, Salalah and Suhar will be extended until midnight.

The company said it seeks to encourage everyone to benefit from the services provided by the company in addition to facilitating the movement of traffic during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The city services in Muscat and Salalah and Suhar during Ramadhan will start from 6:40 am and continue until midnight, with a frequency of around 15 to 30 minutes.

The number of trips on Muscat-Salalah, Muscat-Barka, Muscat-Rustaq, Muscat-Dubai will be increased to eight daily services with no changes in timings.