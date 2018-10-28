Mwasalat, Oman LNG sign pact for solar bus stops

Muscat: Mwasalat and Oman LNG Development Foundation inked an agreement to support funding a solar-powered bus stop in Muscat Governorate. The agreement aims to strengthen public transport plans, which play a pivotal role in promoting the logistics sector of the Sultanate.

The pact signed comes to support the synergy and collaboration existing between the two companies, and further strengthening the links of co-operation by providing a raft of facilities which ultimately enhances the quality of services provided and leverages the end-user experience of the public transport services. The agreement comes aligned with the fact that Oman LNG Development Foundation has provided several social initiatives that complement the government’s efforts to nurture the culture of using public transport.

The accord reflects Oman LNG and its Development Foundation encouragement’s to use of alternative clean energy sources, particularly the solar power, as Oman LNG has championed several solar power projects.

This agreement underscores Mwasalat’s keenness to promote the public transport sector and develop its services in various fields, in addition to appreciating the efforts of the Oman LNG Development Corporation in its tangible role to support the social responsibility programmes as well as diversifying alternatives and options that contribute significantly to reducing From reliance on government subsidies to the public transport sector.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah al Massan, CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation and Ahmed Bin Ali Al Balushi, CEO of Mwasalat.