Mwasalat offers special fares for Khareef

MUSCAT: Visitors to the Khareef season in Dhofar region are all praises to the Mwasalat, the national transport company, which has special offers going on for the visitors to Dhofar.

Accordingly, the total trips to Salalah have been shot to 6 besides adding more seats making the total number of seats to and from Dhofar 600 for a round trip every day and the result is a surge in demand for tickets at its counters.

“These offers are aimed at attracting more visitors to the wonders of Khareef in Dhofar region and to boost tourism in the southern region. Indeed, Salalah tops the list of most wanted local destinations of Oman”, Khalfan al Azri, a representative of Mwasalat told the Observer.

In support of the Khareef festival, Mwasalat has slashed its fares to Salalah by RO 10 for a round trip, against last year’s RO 10.500, according to him. However, a one-way trip would cost you RO6.