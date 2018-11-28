Mwasalat gets ISO 9001:2015 for drivers’ training

Muscat: Mwasalat has achieved the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for drivers training after meeting all the requirements in training drivers and qualifying them as per high standards of international accreditation.

Mwasalat has become the first company in the Middle East to achieve ISO 9001:2015 certification, a statement said.

Mwasalat has developed special training programs to qualify drivers based on “ISO 9001:2015” certificate’s standards and requirements which are defensive driving course , health, safety and security courses, and customer service. In addition, intensive training for new drivers and following their performance and behavior while driving through the control center using very high technology to track buses route, driving performance and how well they follow traffic’s rules and safety.