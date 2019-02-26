Mwasalat extends bus service to City Centre Qurum

Muscat: Starting from March 1, Mwasalat will extend its Ruwi-Mina al Fahl bus route to Al Nahda Hospital, Khoula Hospital Al Qurm Natural Park and Al Qurm Natural Park and City Centre Qurm, said a statement.

Launched in May 2018, currently, the route 14 starts from Ruwi Bus Station and passes through Hamriya Roundabout, Al Nahda Hospital, Wadi Adei, Al-Fateh, Al Khoula Hospital, PDO Gate 1 – Sihal Al Maleh Street and PDO Gate 2.

Daily services are operated at a frequency of every 30 minutes from 6 am on weekdays and public holidays.

The public can buy tickets from the bus.

Passengers coming from Mabela on Route 1 can disembark at Wattayah bus stop and then take the Route 14 for Khoula hospital or PDO.

Those arriving from Amerat on Route 5 can disembark at Al Nahda Hospital Station and then take Route 14 for Khoula Hospital or PDO.

The company said buses that are specifically designed to suit the specifications of roads in the Sultanate offer a separate section for families and women and free WiFi.