Mwasalat extends bus route 7 from March 15

Muscat: Mwasalat has announced the extension of line route seven from Mabela to Burj al Sahwa Tower via through Al Khoud from March 15.

The route 7 will start from Mabela bus station and cover Mabela Industrial Estate, Nesto Hypermarket, Al Khoud Police Station, Yas Shopping Center, Al Salam Circle, Club Circle, Al Khoud Park, Al Barakat Street, Al Hail Roundabout, Mawaleh Roundabout, Muscat City Center and Al Sahwa Tower. It will follow the same route in return direction.

The new route has been launched as part of the company’s efforts to connect the residential, commercial and office areas with a safe and convenient public transport network.

The route will operate round-the-clock at a frequency of every 30 minutes from 6 am to 9:30 pm throughout the week and from 7 am to 9:30 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.

Passengers arriving from Ruwi on route 1 can get off at Al Sahwa Tower or Muscat City Center and then take the bus on Line 7 if they want to go to Mabela.

Passengers arriving from Mabela or Al Khoud on route 7 can get off at Muscat City Centre stop and then take the route 8 for Al Khuwair and route 1 for Ruwi.