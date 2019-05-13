Mwasalat cuts Dubai fares

MUSCAT, MAY 13 – Mwasalat, the Sultanate’s national transport company, is providing a 20-per cent discount on intercity fares across Oman and to Dubai. According to the announcement, travel by Mwasalat from Muscat to Dubai will cost RO 7.5 and RO 4 from Suhar to Dubai. Also, the company said that it was increasing the frequency on the Muscat-Dubai route adding, “this offer is valid only through Ramadhan”. According to the new schedule, there are four trips departing from the main bus station in Al Athaiba, one at 6:20, the second at 10:20, the third at 15:20 and the last trip at 23:20.

The bus will then pass through Muscat International Airport, Barka, Suhar, Shinas and Dubai International Airport T2 before arriving at Abu Hail station, which is the final stop. For the return journey, there are four trips to Muscat, one departing at 07:30, the second at 15:30, the third at 18:00 and the final trip will leave Abu Hail station at 23:00. The return route passes through areas including Dubai International Airport T2, Suhar, Al Khabourah, Musannah, Burj Al Sahwa and Muscat International Airport before arriving at the final stop which is the Athaiba bus station.