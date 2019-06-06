Mwasalat bus mishap in Dubai kills 15, injures 5

MUSCAT: Fifteen people were killed and five critically injured when a Mwasalat bus carrying holidaymakers returning from Oman met with an accident on the Rashidiya exit on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Thursday evening.

In a tweet, Mwasalat said the accident had taken place at 6 pm in Dubai (route 201) when the bus carrying 31 people ran over a traffic signal near the metro station. The Dubai police said 15 people of different nationalities had died in the accident while five were critically injured.

The dead and injured have been shifted to Rashid Hospital.

Media reports said that the passengers were returning from Oman after celebrating the Eid holidays.

In a statement Mwasalat said it “expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Mwasalat said it has paid great attention to the incident immediately on receipt of news and has been in direct contact with the competent authorities at Dubai to look into the incident.

The bus trips from Muscat to Dubai, and vice versa, will be suspended from today until further notice.

“This action has been taken after coordination with Road and Transport Authority in Dubai. We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause,” the statement said.

For information on trips schedule Call Centre can be contacted on 24121555 or 24121500.

Related