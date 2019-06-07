Mwasalat bus mishap: death toll rises to 17

Muscat: Seventeen people died and nine others were severely hurt when Muwasalat a bus which was transporting passengers from Muscat to Dubai crashed into a road sign on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Thursday evening.

Mwasalat in a statement said Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident. Following the accident, the bus company has suspended all operations on Muscat-Dubai route. Mwasalat said it has paid great attention to the incident immediately on receipt of news and has been in direct contact with the competent authorities at Dubai to look into the incident.

The Omani driver of the ill-fated bus sustained moderate injuries and is recovering at Rashid hospital, Dubai police tweeted.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed at least eight among those who lost lives in the tragic accidents are Indians. Meanwhile, Dubai newspapers, citing Consul general of India to Dubai, reported at least 12 Indians are among dead. Unofficial reports say 2 Omani nationals have also lost their lives in the freak accident.

A statement by the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Twitter read: “We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that 8 Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Consulate is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased & awaits further details for others to inform their families.”

Dubai Police expressed its condolences on Twitter, “The General Directorate of Dubai Police extends its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased who were involved in a bus crash at Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, which killed 17 passengers.”

There were 31 passengers in the Dubai-bound bus from Oman. Most of the passengers were returning to Dubai after celebrating Eid in Oman, Dubai police said.