Mwasalat begins Route 9 to Ansab, Misfah

Muscat – Mwasalat launched Route 9 (Al-Azaiba-Al-Ansab-Masfah Industrial Area) on Friday as part of the company’s efforts to expand the public transport network in Muscat Governorate.

The new line will link a number of vital areas in Muscat, including the most important commercial centres and industrial areas – Azaiba – Southern Azaiba- Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Oman Avenues Mall – Muscat Grand Mall – Panorama Mall – Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex – Royal Hospital – Al Ansab – Falaj Al Sham – Al Awabi – Misfah industrial area.

The company will operate on a daily basis at a frequency of 30 minutes from 6am on weekdays and public holidays. Tickets are available on board.

