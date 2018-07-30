Mwasalat announces launch of Route 9

Muscat – Mwasalat has announced the launch of (Route 9 (Al-Azaiba-Al-Ansab-Masfah Industrial Area) from August 3 as part of the company’s efforts to expand the public transport network in Muscat Governorate.

The new line will link a number of vital areas in Muscat, including the most important commercial centres and industrial areas – Azaiba – Southern Azaiba- Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Oman Avenues Mall – Muscat Grand Mall – Panorama Mall – Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex – Royal Hospital – Al Ansab – Falaj Al Sham – Al Awabi – Misfah industrial area.

The company will operate on a daily basis at a frequency of 30 minutes from 6am on weekdays and public holidays. Tickets are available on board.

More than 2.5 million passengers used Mwasalat buses during the first half of this year at a rate of more than 14,000 passengers per day at a growth rate of 15 per cent.