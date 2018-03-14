Mwasalat announces two routes

Mwasalat has announced the launch of new routes from Muscat International Airport – to Mabela and Ruwi from March 20.

The company said it has purchased a number of buses specially designed for airport passengers, with special provisions for luggage and those with special needs.

The company will offer promotional prices on new routes, including a 50 per cent discount March 20 to June 2018.

Services will continue during all weekdays and official holidays.

The Mabela route (IA) stops will be Al Khoud – Al Hail, Muscat City Center, Al Sahwa Tower, Old Airport and Muscat International Airport.

The Ruwi route (IB) stops will be Wadi Adei, Wattayah, Qurum, Sarooj, Al Khuwair, Ghubra – Azaiba and Muscat International Airport.

Mwasalat and Oman Airports recently signed an agreement to work in coordination with the Royal Oman Police to limit the presence of unauthorized vehicles to transport passengers.

