Mwasalat announces new airport fares

Mwasalat has announced the launch of new routes from Muscat International Airport – to Mabela and Ruwi from March 20.

The promotional prices on new routes from March 20 to June 2018. will be 500bz. It is expected to cost RO1 at the end of the promotional period.

The company said it has purchased a number of buses specially designed for airport passengers, with special provisions for luggage and those with special needs.

Services will continue during all weekdays and official holidays.

The Mabela route (IA) stops will be Al Khoud – Al Hail, Muscat City Center, Al Sahwa Tower, Old Airport and Muscat International Airport.

The Ruwi route (IB) stops will be Wadi Adei, Wattayah, Qurum, Sarooj, Al Khuwair, Ghubra – Azaiba and Muscat International Airport.

Mwasalat and Oman Airports recently signed an agreement to work in coordination with the Royal Oman Police to limit the presence of unauthorized vehicles to transport passengers.

