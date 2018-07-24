Mwasalat airport bus fares to remain same till year-end

Muscat – Mwasalat said the fares for airport bus services will continue to be 500bz per trip until December 31,2018.

Mwasalat launched routes from the airport – to Mabela and Ruwi – following the opening of the new Muscat Airport on March 20.

The company introduced a number of buses specially designed for airport passengers, with special provisions for luggage and those with special needs.

Services will continue during all weekdays and official holidays.

The Mabela route (IA) stops will be Al Khoud – Al Hail, Muscat City Center, Al Sahwa Tower, Old Airport and Muscat International Airport.

The Ruwi route (IB) stops will be Wadi Adei, Wattayah, Qurum, Sarooj, Al Khuwair, Ghubra – Azaiba and Muscat International Airport.

The prices announced for the period from March 20 to June 2018 was 500bz, which was expected to be RO1 at the end of the promotional period.