Muttrah Heritage and Tourism Fest begins

MUSCAT: The Muttrah Heritage and Tourism Festival was inaugurated by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, at the Al Madina Theater in the Qurum Natural Park, yesterday.

More than 300 people from the Wilayat of Muttrah performed an operetta titled “The Story of Muttrah”, comprising seven performances that tell about the Muttrah in the past and present and the attention the wilayat has received from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos since the outset of the blessed Renaissance.

The festival’s venues include Riyam Park, Sablat Muttrah and Sultan Qaboos Port.

Speaking at the event, Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal al Busaidy, Wali of Muttrah who is also the head of the festival’s organizing committee, said the festival strive to highlight Oman’s huge potentials in heritage, culture, tourism and civilization.

The Riyam Park will host the heritage, entertainment events as well as the art competitions, crafts exhibitions with the participation of 80 families and 45 crafts people specializing in the traditional Omani arts. The cultural events will be held at the Sablat Muttrah and a book fair will be on board the Shabab Oman vessel.

