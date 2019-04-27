Muttrah Fish Market shortlisted for top award

MUSCAT, APRIL 27 – The Muttrah Fish Market, in Muscat, has been shortlisted for the 2019 Aga Khan Award for Architecture. The announcement was made by Farrokh Derakhshani, director of the Award, at a ceremony in Kazan, Russia, recently. According to a press statement, the Aga Khan Award for Architecture is one of the oldest major awards in the field of architecture, selects projects — from slum upgrading to high-rise green buildings — that not only exhibit architectural excellence but also improve the overall quality of life.

Bahrain’s Revitalisation of Muharraq, Msheireb Museums in Qatar and UAE’s Concrete at Alserkal Avenue, Al Mureijah Art Spaces and Wasit Wetland Centre are the other projects named from the GCC. The award rewards architects but also identifies municipalities, builders, clients, master artisans and engineers who have played important roles in the realisation of a project. “The new market highlights the region’s fishing and trading traditions,” said Derakhshani, director of the Award, “while also catering to Oman’s growing tourism industry.”

Situated at Muttrah’s harbour, a top tourist attraction, the Muttrah Fish Market houses a rooftop restaurant in addition to a fish market. The design exemplifies contextual regionalism, respecting both the traditional context and modern needs. The curved wall reflects the radial shape of the Sea Road and bay area and has light-filtering pierced decoration.

The canopy’s form was inspired by the sinuous flow of Arabic calligraphy, exploiting the play of light and shadow.

Its aluminium fins provide shade, natural ventilation and an ephemeral appearance that contrasts with the concrete structure below.

The sites will now undergo a rigorous investigation by experts who visit and evaluate each project onsite. Their reports are the basis for the Master Jury’s selection of the eventual laureates. It should be noted that projects commissioned by the Aga Khan or any of the institutions of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) are ineligible for the Award.

To be eligible for consideration in the 2019 Award cycle, projects had to be completed between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2017, and should have been in use for at least one year.

