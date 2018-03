MUTTRAH: Muttrah Heritage and Tourism Festival is a pioneering national experience that carries many meanings and objectives, as well as diversity in its programmes and activities. It embodies the ancient history of Muttrah.

The festival, which began its activities on March 14 and continues till March 28, is an opportunity for entertainment and enjoyment for different segments of the society.

In Riyam Park, products are showcased of 80 families and 45 craftsmen specialising in the traditional Omani heritage. The Productive Families Committee has set up suitable pavilions for participating families to display their products of handicrafts, perfumes, incense, sewing and embroidery.

The boat painting is a new and interesting activity that is held for the first time in the Sultanate’s festivals. A group of famous artists from inside and outside the Sultanate are taking part in this activity, including 20 Omani artists and 10 artists from outside the Sultanate. The visitor can watch them while they are drawing scenes of Muttrah. Dar Al Atta’a will hold a charity auction to sell the paintings. The revenue will be given to charity organisations after the end of the festival.

The visitor to the events of Muttrah Heritage and Tourism Festival will also notice the participation of communities living in the Wilayat of Muttrah (Sudanese, Indian, Iranian and Jordanians, besides other communities), through the presentation of traditional arts, and display of famous handicrafts, and cuisine of their countries. A special stage is set for them to display some of their folklore arts and many other events.

The child has a special place in the festival where a full programme has been allocated for children, such as face painting, drawing, children’s songs and contests. Prizes and gifts are distributed to them. There is also a special programme for religious Inshad “reciting,” in which a number of famous singers are participating, in addition to a corner to teach Arabic language for non-native speakers.

The festival also shows artistic performances of the traditional teams from many wilayats, in addition to the competition of plastic arts and painting of the various features of the Wilayat of Muttrah. Al Qala Group from the Wilayat of Al Rustaq presents some of their famous performances.

In the Port of Sultan Qaboos in the Wilayat of Muttrah, the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) vessel “Shabab Oman II” participates effectively throughout the festival.

The cultural activity is an important element in the activities of Muttrah Heritage and Tourism Festival. Muttrah Sabla “Majlis” is witnessing the organisation of continuous events and lectures. Two lectures on electronic fraud and business mentality were organised.

In the festival, there is an old heritage cafe that imitates popular cafés in the sixties and early seventies. It serves popular dishes famous in the Wilayat of Muttrah and all the popular Omani dishes.

— ONA

