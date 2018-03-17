Muttrah festival a big hit

Muscat, March 17 –

The weekend saw a huge rush at Riyam Park in Muttrah, the venue of Muttrah Tourism and Heritage Festival. The event has brought together various social organisations, artists and associations.

Exhibitors, who were busy with customers, were under the impression they would be exhibiting only during Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. However, organisers said it would continue with the exhibition during weekdays too.

Close to the fish roundabout was a lineup of vintage cars, which had visitors gathered around.

The two-week festival has other social groups, including Oman Parrots Fans Club. They were present with a variety of parrots and surrounded by both adults and children.

One of the members of the group, Marwan, said, “We are about 50 members from all over the Sultanate. The members who are present here are from Muscat, Nizwa and other places.”

There are artisans as well. Eateries are popular and have turned out to be a cultural experience.

The exhibition has clothes, art and jewellery collection to the delight of visitors.

The entrance to the park is free. Events begin by 4 pm.

Share on: WhatsApp