Musk emails staff alleging employee ‘sabotage’

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk (pictured)said on Monday in an email to staff that an unnamed Tesla employee had conducted “extensive and damaging sabotage” to the company’s operations including allegedly making unspecified code changes to its manufacturing operating system and sending what the email said was sensitive Tesla data to unnamed third parties.

Company spokeswoman Gina Antonini declined to comment on the email. Musk said in the email, which was seen by media that he learned about this alleged behaviour over the weekend.

“The full extent of his actions are not yet clear, but what he has admitted to so far is pretty bad,” Musk wrote.“His stated motivation is that he wanted a promotion that he did not receive.” Musk did not specify to whom he was referring.

Musk wrote that the company would be investigating the matter this week, adding that Tesla needed to determine if the person was acting alone or in concert with “any outside organisations.”

“As you know, there are a long list of organisations that want Tesla to die,” Musk wrote, saying they included Wall Street short-sellers, oil and gas companies, and car company rivals but naming none. — Reuters

Related