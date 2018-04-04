Musicians return after joint concert

Seoul: Musicians from North and South Korea held hands, sang and cried together at a rare concert held in Pyongyang that ended with an emotional standing ovation by thousands of spectators. The South Korean pop stars returned home on Wednesday after two concerts in the North’s capital this week, the first of which was attended by leader Kim Jong Un who said he was “deeply moved” by their performance.

The second concert, held on Tuesday evening at a packed 12,000-capacity Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium in Pyongyang, saw the North’s Samjiyon Orchestra join South Korean K-pop stars on stage, to rapturous applause.

“The performers sang of the ardent desire of the fellow countrymen for national reunification hands in hands,” reported the North’s official KCNA agency. The joint concert stirred the audience as those present “overflowed with compatriotic and warm feelings”, KCNA said.

— AFP

Like this: Like Loading...