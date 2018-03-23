Musharraf to return to Pakistan in April

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf will return to the country in April, Pakistan Awami Ittehad (PAI) Secretary-General Iqbal Dar has said.

The PAI is a coalition of 23 political and religious parties led by the former military ruler.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Dar said the date of arrival and the city where Musharraf would land would be announced after consultation with all members of the PAI, Dawn online reported on Friday.

Musharraf, who ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 1999, is living in exile in Dubai. He was declared an absconder by an anti-terrorism court in the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Dar, meanwhile, said “there was a need to support the judiciary and armed forces, adding political parties should sign an agreement to decide how the country would be run in the future.

“If the ruling parties go for confrontation with the judiciary and armed forces, they will not be able to run the country’s affairs smoothly,” he said.

“Politicians were giving a wrong message and impression about the country by levelling allegations of corruption against each other.” — IANS

