Musharaka 2018 forum concludes today

The fifth edition of Nama Group’s (NG) annual development platform, ‘Musharaka Conference 2018’, concludes at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre today, December 12. The closing ceremony will be held under the auspices of Shaikh Al Fadhil bin Mohammed al Harthy, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers.

He will be joined at the event by Hassan bin Mohammed al Lawati, Chairman of Nama Group; Omar bin Khalfan al Wahaibi, CEO of the Group and the Conference Chairman, as well as number of dignitaries, Group board members and company CEOs.

This year, Nama Group seeks to harness and utilise modern technologies to support its long-term growth. Various presentations made on Monday focused on themes such as, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Energy, Big Data and Competitiveness in the Electricity Sector.