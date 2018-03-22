Muscat University, NTI sign MoU

MUSCAT: National Training Institute (NTI) Oman and Muscat University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) within several fields aiming at recognising the mutual benefits to be gained through a cooperative programme promoting scholarly activities and international understanding in the areas of engineering, technology, business and management.

The agreement has been ratified by Prof Costas Chryssou, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Finance and Administration of Muscat University and Lawrence Alva, Chief Executive Officer of NTI Oman. The two organisations will work together to develop appropriate professional development activities, of interest to both organisations and the engineering and business communities.

The agreement concerns the subject areas of student visits, offering of education programmes and short courses, NTI’s graduate progression to engineering programmes at Muscat University, Continuing Professional Development (CPD) activities, student projects, training and research collaboration in the broad area of Engineering & Technology and Business and Management.

Lawrence Alva, CEO of NTI said: “NTI is very exited to be associated and collaborating with Muscat University in an earnest endeavour to develop competent and capable graduates for the Omani market

Prof Costas Chryssou said: “The MoU will allow our University to continue providing industry informed education producing new workers with a more rounded skillset who are better prepared for the future work environment”.

