Muscat University inks MoU with Schlumberger

Schlumberger Oman and Muscat University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) within several disciplines aimed at recognising the mutual benefits to be gained through student placements/internships, leveraging staff mobility, software and engineering collaboration for research and education, delivering high quality programmes and training courses relevant to industry, promoting scholarly activities and international understanding in the areas of engineering, technology, business and management.

The MoU was signed by Prof Yusra Mouzughi, the Vice-Chancellor of Muscat University and Ali al Lawati, Managing Director of Schlumberger Oman. The two organisations will work together to develop appropriate professional development activities, of interest to both organisations and the engineering and business communities.

The agreement concerns the subject areas of student visits, offering of education programmes and short courses, Continuing Professional Development (CPD) activities, student projects, training and research collaboration in the broad area of Engineering & Technology and Business & Management.

Prof Yusra Mouzughi said: “Today’s MoU signing with Schlumberger is yet another example of Muscat University’s commitment to close industry engagement at the highest level. We are delighted and honoured to be partnering with a globally recognised company such as Schlumberger to provide our students with excellent internship opportunities, cutting edge research collaborations for staff and students and be offering our expertise in the delivery of programmes, training and CPD courses.”

