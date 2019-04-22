Muscat University at GHEDEX

MUSCAT: Students from schools across the Sultanate travel to GHEDEX to learn more about higher education colleges and university providers. It is an excellent opportunity to describe our programmes and our areas of strength, and to share pictures and testimonials about our teaching and facilities. Members of our international faculty are always keen to attend. They are eager to answer questions from potential students and to inspire their choice of study. We know that young people are increasingly alert to career options and how attractive they will be to employers when they complete their studies. Muscat University has a unique Industry Placement year which gives undergraduate students a real competitive advantage.

