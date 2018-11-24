Muscat to host ‘Made in Qatar’ expo from December 3

Muscat: The ‘Made in Qatar 2018’ exhibition will kick off in Muscat on December 3 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC).

The exhibition, which will run until December 6, is being held under the patronage of Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani.

The event is being organised by Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Development Bank (strategic partner) and in collaboration with the Oman’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Oman’s exports to Qatar saw a growth of 489 per cent last year from RO93 million in 2016 to RO 549 million in 2017.

The event, which is being held for the second time outside the country with the participation of nearly 240 Qatari companies, aims to open new channels of communication and exchange expertise between Qatari and Omani companies.

A Qatari-Omani business forum will also be held on the sidelines of the exhibition with the theme ‘Developing Industry… A Strategic Choice’.

More than 100 businessmen from both sides will take part in the forum, which will review investment and business opportunities available in both countries, he added.