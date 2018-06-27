Muscat to host IGN Comic Con show in December

Gamers, cosplayers, superheroes, sidekicks and movie buffs have the opportunity to join the Sultanate’s video games, movies and pop culture community at the IGN Comic Con event which takes place at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre from December 6 to 8, 2018.

Following the success of IGN Convention Oman in 2016, IGN Middle East in partnership with Omanexpo, Oman’s leading events, exhibitions and conferences organizer, hosting yet another spectacular event in Oman. The event is extended to three days with increased retail space, gaming areas, technology showcases and anime/comics content.

IGN Entertainment is a leading Internet media and services provider focused on the videogame and entertainment markets. “The idea is to create an enthralling world for followers of video games, films and pop culture. IGN Conventions have been a perfect mix of local talent and international celebrities with great content and amazing attractions. It’s not just for geeks – we’ve got brilliant entertainment for the entire family,” said Hitesh Uchil, Director, IGN Middle East.

IGN Comic Con will feature a cosplay tournament open to cosplayers from all around the region. During the event, fans will get to be a part of several activities such as arcade, card and tabletop games, free workshops, gaming tournaments with amazing prizes, regional artist showcases, and much more.

“Fans will get a chance to engage with the community in a fun and entertaining atmosphere. Cosplay enthusiasts will mingle with geeks discussing movies, while gamers exercise their thumbs and reflexes in the various gaming tournaments. Quite simply, it’s an event not to be missed by anyone interested in movies, TV, video games, comics or role-playing,” Uchil concluded.

This year IGN Comic Con will focus on e-sport and will be infused with more comic elements in addition to the retail space offering audience direct buying opportunity from local, regional and international exhibitors. Entertainment and stage activities remains the core attraction and will introduce new activities and international celebrities from the gaming and movie world.

“IGN Comic Con is a valuable addition to Oman’s events industry, creating an appeal for regional tourists and promoting the country internationally as an emerging hub for experiential events. We are pleased to partner with IGN Middle East team to deliver a larger and more entertaining version of IGN Convention in Oman,” said Darren Brechin, portfolio director, Omanexpo.

