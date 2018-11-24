Muscat to host ceremony on publication of Arab charter on environment today

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the State Council, will host today a ceremony to celebrate the publication of the document on the protection and development of the Arab environment.

The ceremony will be presided over by Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, in the presence of Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, Mishaal bin Fahm al Salami, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Tariq al Habib, Minister of the Environment of Lebanon, members of the Arab Parliament, and members of State Council and Majlis Ash’shura.

Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, Secretary-General of State Council, said the Sultanate’s choice as a place to launch the document is an affirmation of its role in supporting joint Arab action and appreciation of its efforts in the field of environmental protection.

The document, which includes 18 articles, is a reference document to guide the development of legislation, policies and plans, and propose appropriate activities and mechanisms to protect the Arab environment and preserve its natural resources. He stressed Islam attaches great importance to the preservation of the environment, in addition to the link between the environment and natural resources and the concept of sustainable development.

The secretary-general said that the document underscores the dangers facing the Arab environment and the need for Arab environmental security within Arab national security.

The Arab Parliament approved this document at the 29th Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia in mid April this year as a reference document in the field of environment. He expressed his hope that the document will be an important addition to efforts to preserve the Arab environment.

Related