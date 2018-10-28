Muscat to get Sultanate’s solar bus stop

Muscat: Mwasalat and Oman LNG Development Foundation inked an agreement to support funding a solar-powered bus stop in Muscat Governorate.

The agreement aims to strengthen public transport plans, which play a pivotal role in promoting the logistics sector of the Sultanate.

The agreement was signed by Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah al Massan, CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation, and Ahmed bin Ali al Balushi, CEO of Mwasalat, in Muscat on Sunday

The pact signed comes to support the synergy and collaboration existing between the two companies by providing a raft of facilities which ultimately enhances the quality of services provided and leverages the end-user experience of the public transport services.

The agreement comes aligned with the fact that Oman LNG Development Foundation has provided several social initiatives that complement the government’s efforts to nurture the culture of using public transport.

The accord reflects Oman LNG Development Foundation commitment to use alternative clean energy sources, particularly solar power, as Oman LNG has championed several solar power projects.

This agreement underscores Mwasalat’s keenness to promote the public transport sector and develop its services in various fields, in addition to appreciating the efforts of the Oman LNG Development Foundation in its tangible role to support the social responsibility programmes.

Related