Muscat to get nature reserve park in Al Khuwair

Muscat: A nature reserve project with distinct environmental, economical, and social benefits is all set to come up at Al Khuwair in the capital city.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between the Diwan Royal Court, represented by the Office for Conservation of the Environment, at the Grand Millennium Hotel Muscat on Monday with Al Madina Real Estate Company.

Al Khuwair Natural Reserve — the project is a first of its kind between the public and private sectors that is focused on developing and investing in a nature reserve.

“The signing of the MoU with our private sector partner, Al Madina Real Estate Company, comes as part of our ongoing efforts to protect and maintain local wildlife, develop natural reserves, and incorporate it into the local economy,”said Hussain bin Ali Al Abdulatif, Advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court and acting Secretary General of the Royal Court.

To be developed in an area of 300,000 square meters, the project will have various green areas, walkways, and the introduction of a number of electric cars for visitors to use.

“We are very pleased with this partnership with the Diwan of Royal Court, represented by the Office for Conservation of the Environment, which is aimed at providing an eco-tourism destination right here in the heart of Muscat”, Engineer Abdulrahman Awadh Barham, CEO of the Al Madina Real Estate Company.

The project will open its doors to visitors in 2021 and will be an ecological destination to study local wildlife, as well as a diverse economical and recreational destination highlighting Oman’s natural treasures.