Muscat to get more trees, facilities for outdoor sports

Muscat Municipality has adopted a special strategy to increase green cover in the city in 2018, which will be implemented in a time-bound manner.

The afforestation programme will take into account the types of plants that are compatible with the climate conditions of the governorate.

The municipality will focus on increasing the number of different trees in the coming years in Muscat, the green cover on public roads and residential neighbourhoods through sustainable solutions.

The beautification projects will be carried out at many places, including Al Sarooj (Phase I and II), Al Riyam Roundabout, Port Sultan Qaboos, Royal Opera House Muscat, ministries Area and Qurm.

The new tree plantation projects will be in Al Amerat and Qurayat and from Al Khuwair Roundabout to Al Khuwair Public Park.

A new landscaping design with fresh plants, flowers and trees will be introduced at the Al Khuwair Public Park, Athaiba Beach Park, Ghubra Beach Park and Ghubra Lake Park.

In an attempt to promote physical activity, outdoor sports and exercise equipment have been installed at Qurm Beach, Ghubra Park and Athaiba Beach Park.

Muscat Municipality has signed an agreement with Bank Muscat to establish a park in Seeb. It aims to develop special facilities for outdoor sports and games in Al Amerat.