Muscat to become cruise hub

Muscat, Nov 27 –

Marella Cruises signed an agreement with Oman Tourism to make Sultanate the receiving and departure station for two groups of tourists (900 passengers in each ship) for the 2018-19 tourism season.

The first batch of cruise tourists will arrive on Thursday, while the second batch will arrive towards the end of April next year, said the Ministry of Tourism.

The ministry said the arrival of the first batch of ship is part of the government’s strategy to promote this sector and transform the Sultanate’s port into a hub for regional tours for cruise operators.

In the course of two consecutive days, 900 tourists will arrive at the Muscat International Airport on Marella Cruise International flights from Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham airports in the United Kingdom.

Later on from Port Sultan Qaboos, the visitors will embark on a regional tour on board a Marella Cruise Discovery ship.

The 900 visitors will return to the UK from Muscat after completion of their regional tour.

Adequate facilities have been made by the authorities at Muscat International Airport, Port Sultan Qaboos, Royal Oman Police, Oman Airports, Marafi to ensure a comfortable stay for tourists during their stay in the capital.

Cruise tourism been growing in the Sultanate with more ships and tourists coming to the Sultanate during the season.

