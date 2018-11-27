Muscat set for AFC Annual Awards 2018

Muscat: The stage is set for a dazzling night of celebration on Wednesday as Asia’s finest stars gather in the Sultanate for the highly-anticipated AFC Annual Awards Muscat 2018 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre at 7 pm.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa said: “The AFC brings the stars of Asian football together for a celebration of their outstanding performances in a season which again has promoted the ever-improving standards of our game across this great continent.”

“Everyone who has been nominated for an award — whether it be a Member Association, a coach or a player — provides inspiration for the next generation in their field and leaves a legacy of excellence and achievement. “And there is no better time to mark another successful year in Asia than now as we are just a few weeks away from the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 — which will be the biggest and best Asian Cup ever held.

“Asian football, thanks to our continued unity and strength, again has shown the world that our standards are rising.”

“The AFC Champions League final between eventual winners Kashima Antlers and finalist Persepolis once again captivated the world as a record 100,000 fans showcased the undeniable passion for football in Asia. Those exploits and the stars of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan feature on our list of nominees.

“I thank them all and offer my congratulations to our 2018 winners and those who were short-listed. We should all applaud their achievements.

“Finally, I must extend my heartfelt appreciation to our wonderful hosts — the Oman Football Association — for the spirit of generosity, unrivalled hospitality and working diligently towards staging a spectacular ceremony — one truly befitting of another remarkable year of progress for Asian football.”

Diamond of

Asia Award

The AFC Annual Awards Muscat 2018 will kick-off on a high note with the AFC honouring one of Asian football’s longest-serving leaders, former AFC Acting President, Zhang Jilong, with the Diamond of Asia Award.

Shaikh Salman will also present two Special Recognition Awards — the first to Japan’s Futoshi Ikeda who guided his charges to the Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup title in August this year.

Football Association of Thailand President, Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung, will also receive the recognition award on behalf of Wild Boars FC, who inspired the world with their resilience and courage after spending nearly 18 days in the Tham Luang cave before being successfully rescued. Adding to the excitement and star-studded extravaganza, the awards will also feature a special performance by Lebanese pop idol Maya Diab as well as a grand and immersive showpiece on Sindbad, the legendary sailor from ancient Oman.

The awards will be hosted by leading TV anchors and sports presenters, John Dykes from the FOX Sports Network and OSN’s Nathalie Mamo.

The nominees for the AFC Annual Awards Oman 2018 are:

Men

Kento Misao (Kashima Antlers and JPN)

Yuma Suzuki (Kashima Antlers and JPN)

Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd and QAT)

Women

Samantha Kerr (AUS)

Wang Shuang (CHN)

Saki Kumagai (JPN)

AFC Futsal Player of the Year

Rafael Henmi (JPN)

Ali Asghar Hasanzadeh (IRN)

Mahdi Javid (IRN)

AFC Youth Player of the Year (Women)

Fuka Nagano (JPN)

Moeka Minami (JPN)

Saori Takarada (JPN)

AFC Youth Player of the Year (Men)

Jun Nishikawa (JPN)

Jeon Se-jin (KOR)

Turki Al Ammar (KSA)

AFC Coach of the Year (Women)

Asako Takakura (JPN)

Miyo Okamoto (JPN)

Nuengrutai Srathongvian (THA)

AFC Coach of the Year (Men)

Basim Hamdan (IRQ)

Go Oiwa (JPN)

Ravshan Khaydarov (UZB)

The following award categories will be announced at the gala event and presented at another special event:

AFC Referees Special Award 2018

AFC Youth Player of the Year (Women)

AFC Youth Player of the Year (Men)

AFC Asian International Player of the Year