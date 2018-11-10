Muscat sees most cases of child abuse

Muscat, Nov 10 – A total of 336 child abuse cases have been reported across governorates in the Sultanate in the third quarter of 2018, with the Muscat Governorate topping the list, according to the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD). A statement from the ministry says 336 cases (174 boys, 162 girls) were reported by child protection committees (via hotline No. 1100) in various governorates. The total also includes 122 cases of neglect, 48 physical abuse, 42 psychological abuse and 13 sexual abuse cases.

Muscat Governorate saw 146 cases (68 boys, 78 girls), South Batinah 41 (21 boys, 20 girls) and Al Buraimi 33, (21 boys, 12 girls).

The Dar al Wefaq House, which comes under the Family Protection Department, has been helping the abused children, both Omanis and residents, said the statement the by Ministry of Social Development.

Eleven abused children were accommodated at Dar al Wefaq in the third quarter, which includes eight boys and three girls.

During the same period, the Family Protection Department dealt with 12 cases of pregnant women and nine cases of human trafficking.

The department has also been dealing with issues such as disputes between separated spouses over child custody or the right to see the child.

A total of nine children, including five boys and four girls, have benefited.

According to the head of Dar al Wefaq, the Family Protection Department is

concerned with family protection plans and stepping up efforts in coordination with the authorities to deal with situations that lead to child abuse.

One of the challenges faced by Dar al Wefaq is the issue related to handling of trafficking cases, which include verification of evidences and search for the accused.

Hotline No. 1100 receives all kinds of complaints, including violence, abuse and

exploitation directed against children and offers direct intervention. Complaints are referred to authorities if necessary.

The hotline number is committed to principles of strict confidentiality and absolute privacy of callers, even respecting their desire to remain anonymous.

