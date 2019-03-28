Muscat, Salalah airports among world’s best

Muscat: Salalah received a 5-star rating in the regional airports’ category, making it the first regional airport in the Middle East and the world’s fourth highest-ranking airport in this category.

Meanwhile, Muscat is ranked 61 among the world’s best airports as voted by air travellers around the world in the 2018/2019 World Airport Survey.

The awards were announced at Skytrax Awards ceremony in London on Wednesday.

The top ten airports include Singapore Changi, Tokyo Haneda, Seoul Incheon, Doha Hamad, Hong Kong, Centrair Nagoya, Munich, London Heathrow, Tokyo Narita and Zurich.

Among other airports in the GCC, Dubai ranked (24), Bahrain (88) figures in the top 100.

Doha (ranked 4 in the world) is the best airport in the Middle followed by Dubai (24) and Muscat (61),

Salalah is the ninth best airport in the Middle East for 2019.

Muscat has the best airport staff in the Middle East for 2019

Sundus Rotana Muscat is the best airport hotel in the Middle East 2019

Results are based on the survey that evaluates traveller experiences across different airport service and product key performance indicators – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.

“Salalah airport is the first in the Middle East among its category to this award. This accreditation comes in a short period as the airport was launched only in 2015. Having this airport is vivid proof of our keen consideration to our passengers who are fundamental contributors to our success, ” said Aimen bin Ahmed al Hosni, CEO, Oman Airports.