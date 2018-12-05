Muscat, Musandam top in child well-being and empowerment

MUSCAT: Muscat and Musandam have the highest performances on Child Well-Being and Empowerment Index. Al Buraimi has the highest average spending per social welfare case, but on orphans, Musandum is the highest. Al Sharqiyah South‘s performance on the social welfare index is around 60, however average spending per orphan is the second lowest in the country. Al Dhahirah, which performs the best on the birth age index (showing a greater likelihood of girls completing their education), has the worst performance on the road safety index. Al Wusta has the worst performance on the birth age index but has a high road safety index.