MUSCAT: Muscat Municipality on Thursday celebrated the Arab Town Day under the theme ‘Voluntary Work: Community Responsibility and Resource Development’, marking the 52th anniversary of the Arab Towns Organization which was founded in 1967.

The ceremony, held at Waha Mall, was presided over by Mohsin bin Mohammed al Shaikh, Chairman of Muscat Municipality.

An exhibition was conducted as part of the ceremony in which 10 voluntary teams participated. — ONA

