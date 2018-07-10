Muscat Municipality at World Cities Summit in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Muscat Municipality is taking part in the World Cities Summit, which is being held in the Republic of Singapore under the theme “Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Embracing the Future through Innovation and Collaboration” from 8 to 12 July, with the participation of city mayors, municipality chairmen and delegations from around the world. The summit aims to discuss the urban and economic challenges of cities in terms of urban planning and share best practices that help in finding solutions and alternatives.

It also aims to discuss public and private employment opportunities; to adopt innovative and integrated civil strategies for a more sustainable future. Muscat Municipality takes part in the summit with a delegation comprising of Khalifa bin Nasser al Siyabi, Director-General of Projects, and Dr Hanan bint Amer al Jabriya, Assistant Director of the Strategic Planning Department. The participation of Muscat Municipality included an intervention in the Smart Cities Theme where Khalifa bin Nasser al Siyabi reviewed the experience of Muscat city on urban and service development through the stages of municipal work and the qualitative developments it underwent. — ONA