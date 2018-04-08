Muscat Municipality at ATO Executive Council

RABAT: Muscat Municipality took part in the 55th session of the Executive Council of the Arab Towns Organization (ATO), which was held in Rabat, Moroccan Kingdom.

Deliberations of the session included presenting reports of ATO institutions, such as Arab Urban Development Institute, Environmental Centre for Arab Towns, Cultural Action Group and Arab Smart Cities Forum.

Muscat Municipality was represented in the session by Mohammed bin Marhoon al Abri, Director-General of Muscat Municipality in Bausher and Dr Suhail bin Salim al Shanfari, Director of Media and Awareness Department at Muscat Municipality.

— ONA

Like this: Like Loading...