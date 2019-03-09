Muscat Most Improved Airport in the Middle East

Muscat, March 9 – Muscat International Airport has been ranked by Airports Council International (ACI) as the best airport in the Middle East in terms of passenger satisfaction. The airport bagged the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) 2018 Award (Most Improved Airport in the Middle East) based on the feedback received from travellers and due to general perception about the facilities. Around 1.5 million passengers travelled through the airport in January and a number of flights were added, including direct services to Alexandria by SalamAir, Kannur by India’s GOAir and Qeshm Island by Iran’s Qeshm Airlines. Shaikh Ayman bin Ahmed al Hosani, CEO, Oman Airports, said, “We are pleased to express our happiness at this new achievement as the Muscat International Airport continues to move with confidence to be one of the top international airports in partnership with all our strategic partners.” Al Hosani thanked the employees and strategic partners at Muscat Airport for their efforts at improving the working environment and provide the highest quality services to the travellers.

