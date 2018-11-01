Muscat-Moscow direct flight enhances economic, cultural fields

Moscow: The inauguration of Oman Air’s direct daily flights between Muscat and the Russian capital Moscow will contribute to the promotion of economic, commercial, cultural, tourist and medical fields, as well as increasing the volume of trade between the two friendly countries, officials and businessmen said.

This came during a reception hosted by Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, to celebrate the inauguration of the direct route linking Muscat to the Russian capital Moscow.

Yousef bin Issa al Zedjali, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation said in his speech that the relations of friendship binding the Sultanate and Russia witnessed stable growth since their establishment in 1985 and they continue to develop at a good pace, based on mutual respect, benefit and cooperation at various levels.

He explained that the operation of Oman Air’s direct flights between Muscat and Moscow is one of the most important steps aimed at enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples.

He affirmed that this direct route will facilitate the movement of citizens of both countries and citizens of other countries wishing to reach Russia or their countries through Muscat International Airport.

He added that the new service of Oman Air will strengthen the Sultanate’s status as a tourist destination for the Russian citizens and enhance the Omani-Russian friendship ties in the economic, trade, cultural, tourism and medical fields, in addition to increasing the volume of trade exchange between the two friendly countries.

He pointed out that the Sultanate received more than 6,000 Russian tourists during the period from January to June 2018, calling on representatives of companies, businessmen and Russian citizens to visit the Sultanate to view its cultural potentials and explore its diverse cultural and tourist aspects.

Mikhail Bodganov, Special Envoy of the Russian President to the Middle East and Africa, Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (Guest of Honour) said, “The inauguration of the direct route between the Sultanate and the Russian Federation is a historic achievement for both friendly countries, which will contribute to strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation”.

He pointed out that the new direct route between Muscat and Moscow would open the door for increasing visits and exchanging delegations, as well as promoting the fruitful cooperation in various political, commercial, cultural and tourism fields.

Yuri Barzykin, Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry said that the direct route to Moscow will contribute significantly to the development of existing and future cooperation between the two sides. He said that the provision of more than 1,000 seats a week between Muscat and Moscow will stimulate tourists and businessmen in particular to establish joint trade relations.

He added that the direct route between Muscat and Moscow will also strengthen the tourism, cultural and educational cooperation between the two sides.

A documentary was screened during the ceremony highlighting the major tourist potentials enjoyed by the Sultanate’s governorates. The ceremony was attended by ambassadors, members of the Federation Council and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and officials of Oman Air.

The event was also attended by a group of businessmen, media men and representatives of the Russian society. –ONA