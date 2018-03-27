Muscat Masters, Crazy Challengers march on

MUSCAT: Leading from the front, captain Gaurav Honavar steered Muscat Masters to a powerful 32-run win against Danmark in a Junior Cup Knockout T20 game at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

Asked to bat first, Masters amassed 188 for 6 in 20 overs thanks to Gaurav’s 40-ball 57, Danish Mohammed 27 off 24 and Muhammed Sarwar’s 16-ball 26.

The total proved to be beyond Danmark’s reach as it could collect only 156 for 6 in 20 overs.

John Cilliers led the way with 52 off 40 while Rajeesh Ravindran remained unbeaten on 31 off 26. Danish and Gaurav picked two wickets each.

Brief scores: Muscat Masters 188 for 6 in 20 overs (Gaurav Honavar 57 – 7×4, Danish Mohammed 27 – 2×4, Mohammed Sarwar 26 – 4×4) beat Danmark 156 for 6 in 20 overs (John Cilliers 52 – 6×4, 2×6, Rajeesh Ravindran 31 not out – 2×4, 1×6) by 32 runs.

Challengers down Maxitech

Riding on match-winning performances by Rejith Shanmughan and Shaikh Akbar Gafar, FHD Crazy Challengers thrashed Maxitech International by 6 wickets in another Intermediate Cup match at the same venue.

Invited to bat first, Maxitech was dismissed for 111 in 18.1 overs. Nousad Haneefa topscored with 31 off 27. Rejith claimed 3 for 17 while Fahad Hamsa and Gopakumar Gopal took two wickets each.

Facing a modest total, Challengers raced to the target in just 13 overs, scoring 114 for 4 thanks to superb 57 off 33 by Shaikh Akbar Gafar. Sajith Chenganassery contributed unbeaten 27 off 22. Sajeev Sathyanandan took 2 for 31.

Brief scores: Maxitech 111 all out in 18.1 overs (Nousad Haneefa 31, Rejith Shanmughan 3-17, Fahad Hamsa 2-24, Gopakumar Gopal) lost to FHD Crazy Challengers 114 for 4 in 13 overs (Shaikh Akbar Gafar 57 – 13×4, Sajith Chenganassery 27 not out – 5×4. Sajeev Sathyanandan 2-31) by 6 wickets.

