Muscat is ‘World’s Leading New Airport’

Muscat: At the World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2018 in Lisbon on Saturday, Muscat International Airport got the top honours as it was voted the ‘World’s Leading New Airport.’ The airport was also named the Middle East’s leading new tourism development project in 2018.

In other aviation sector awards, Aeroflot won both ‘World’s Leading Airline Brand’ and ‘World’s Leading Airline – Business Class , whilst Singapore Changi Airport was named ‘World’s Leading Airport.

Oman Air has been named the Middle East’s leading airline both in Economy Class and Business Class.

Oman Air was also nominated for World’s Leading Airline to the Middle East 2018 along with Eithad Airways, Gulf Air and Qatar Airways while Emirates bagged the award in this category.