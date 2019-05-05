Muscat Intl School holds graduation ceremony

MUSCAT: The 30th graduation ceremony was held at Muscat International School under the auspices of Fatma Abdulabbas Noorani on Thursday.

Said bin Ali al Qadhi, Chairman of MIS, welcomed Fatma Noorani, Director-General, Directorate General of Private School at the Ministry of Education. The ceremony proceeded with the procession of the graduates followed by the National Anthem and a reading from the holy Quran by graduating student Azher bin Yaqoob al Habsi.

Principal Nicholas Bennett thanked all the people who have been involved and instrumental in the graduating students’ lives. He expressed his gratitude particularly to the ongoing support of the parental body and to his teachers and admin staff who all, with selfless dedication, form the team that is MIS. The 30th graduating cohort of students is no exception to the fine set of young people that have left the doors of Muscat International School in previous years. Bennett affirmed the effort, dedication and hard work that all graduates showed in reaching this stage of their lives and thanked them for having been superb ambassadors for MIS over the years. He wished them every success in life.

Head Girl Irtisam al Hinai and Head Boy Saad Wasiffudin also spoke on behalf of their fellow graduating students.

The highlight of the ceremony was the distribution of school certificates by patron to the graduates of the A-Level, General Education Diploma and Special Education classes, followed by the presentation of awards to the outstanding students.

An Academic Award was presented to Hafsa Aftab Siddiqui for A-Level. Fatma bint Shabeer Mohamed was presented the Academic Award for GED. These students achieved the highest academic standard in their graduating classes.

Council of International Schools Award was presented to Irtisam bint Ali al Hinai who best exemplifies excellent international citizenship which is expressed by a clear commitment to sustained interaction with students of other nationalities, languages or ethnic backgrounds, political/economic systems in a spirit of international understanding and cooperation.

MIS Citizenship Awards were presented to Saad Wasifuddin and Ashraf Mehres, who showed exemplary school citizenship, dedication to Prefect duty and model attitude towards self-discipline, decorum and pride in their school

MIS Foundation Award was presented to Saif bin Sulaiman al Azri whose self-discipline, integrity and sensitive care for the welfare of fellow students have been exemplary in enhancing the school’s aim of encouraging leadership and service to the community.

Said al Qadhi, Chairman, presented Fatma Noorani with a commemorative gift in appreciation of her support to the school and education.

(Picture by Khalfan al Ruzaiqi)

